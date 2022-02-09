El poder del perro tiene 11 nominaciones al Óscar

EFE | LA PATRIA | LOS ÁNGELES

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro), de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con 11 nominaciones la edición 94 de los Premios Óscar, seguida de Dune, con 10; Belfast y West Side Story, con 7 cada una, y King Richard, con 6 seis.

El anunció lo hizo ayer la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood así que está a tiempo de verlas antes de la ceremonia de entrega que será en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos), el próximo 27 de marzo.

Colombia también hace acto de presencia entre los nominados con la cinta animada Encanto. El filme de Disney ambientado en el país confirmó las buenas sensaciones generadas y consiguió tres nominaciones a los Óscar, en las categorías de Mejor película animada, Mejor banda sonora y Mejor canción original.

Aunque está bien posicionada con respecto a sus competidoras en la categoría de Mejor película de animación, competirá con Luca, The Mitchells vs The Machines (Los Mitchell contra las máquinas), Raya and the Last Dragon (Raya y el último dragón) y Flee, que también posee tres nominaciones.

Dos oruguitas

Los buenos presagios de Encanto se certificaron también con la nominación del tema Dos oruguitas, una composición del puertorriqueño Lin-Manuel Miranda e interpretada por el colombiano Sebastián Yatra, a Mejor canción original. Está decisión sorprendió debido al éxito que también ha cosechado desde su estreno otro de los temas, inspirados en el folclor colombiano, que también suena en la película: We don't talk about Bruno (No se habla de Bruno).

En cuanto a la banda sonora, su compositora, Germaine Franco, consiguió entrar en la terna de cinco finalistas para alzarse con el galardón en dicha categoría. Las bandas sonoras de The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro), Don't Look Up (No mires arriba), Dune o Madres paralelas conforman el registro del resto de candidatas a esta estatuilla.

Otros nominados

Mejor película

Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog y West Side Story

Mejor dirección

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) y Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).

Mejor actriz

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter),

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) y Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick,¡... BOOM!), Will Smith (King Richard) y Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth).

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana Debose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) y Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (Coda), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardsos) y Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The Power of the Dog).

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón), Flee (Dinamarca), The Hand of god (Italia), Lunana: A yak in the classroom (Bután) y The worst person in the world (Noruega)

Mejor canción original

Be alive, de Dixson y Beyoncé (King Richard); Dos oruguitas, de Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto); Down to joy, de Van Morrison (Belfast); No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell (No time to die), y Somehow you do, de Diane Warren (Four Good Days).

Mejor banda sonora original

Alberto Iglesias (Madres Paralelas), Nicholas Britell (Dont look up), Hans Zimmer (Dune), Germaine Franco (Encanto) y Jonny Greenwood (The power of the dog).

Mejor guion original

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don't Look Up), Zach Baylin (King Richard), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) y Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World).

Mejor guion adaptado

Siân Heder (Coda), Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive my car), Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por (Dune), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The lost daughter) y Jane Campion (The power of the dog).

Mejor montaje

Hank Corwin (Don´t look up), Joe Walker (Dune), Pamela Martin (King Richard), Peter Sciberras (The power of the dog) y Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum (Tick Tick... BOOM!)

Mejor fotografía

Greig Fraser (Dune), Dan Laustsen (Nightmare Alley), Ari Wegner (The power of the dog), Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth) y Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story).

Mejor sonido

Belfast, Dune, No time to die, The power of the dog y West Side Story.

Mejor vestuario

Jenny Beavan (Cruella), Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran (Cyrano), Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (Dune), Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley) y Paul Tazewell (West Side Story).

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Affairs of the art, de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills; Bestia, de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz; Boxballet, de Anton Dyakov; Robin Robin, de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please, y The windshield wiper, de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.

Mejor cortometraje

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, de María Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger; The Dress, de Tadeusz Łysiak y Maciej Ślesicki; The Long Goodbye, de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed; On My Mind, de Martín Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson, y Please Hold, de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse.

Mejor largometraje documental

Ascension, de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell; Attica, de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry; Flee, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Mónica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte de la Gournerie; Summer of soul, de Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein, y Writting with fire, de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh.

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible, Lead me home, The queen of basketball, Threee songs for benazir, When we were bullies.

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci.

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune, Nightmare Alley, The power of the dog, The tragedy of Macbeth y West side story.

Mejor efectos visuales

Dune, Free guy, No time to die, Shamg-Chi and the legend of the ten rings y Spider-Man: No way home.