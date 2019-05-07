El Pecoso Correa y Gerardo Ortiz, los que más actuaron con el Once Caldas

Así jugaron
|
P. Jugador
|
M.J.
|
P.J.
|
P.T.
|
P.S.
|
GOLES
|
EXP
|
1. Andrés Felipe Correa
|
1.710
|
19
|
19
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
2. Gerardo Ortiz
|
1.710
|
19
|
19
|
–
|
15G.C
|
–
|
3. Lewis Ochoa
|
1.521
|
17
|
17
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
4. Diego Peralta
|
1.433
|
16
|
16
|
–
|
1
|
1
|
5. Juan Pablo Nieto
|
1.242
|
17
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
–
|
6. Kevin Londoño
|
1.178
|
18
|
13
|
5
|
–
|
–
|
7. Sebastián Guzmán
|
1.129
|
14
|
12
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
8. Juan David Rodríguez
|
1.073
|
13
|
13
|
–
|
2
|
–
|
9. Edwin Velasco
|
962
|
11
|
11
|
–
|
1
|
1
|
10. David Gómez
|
912
|
11
|
11
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
11. Darío Rodríguez
|
904
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
–
|
12. Jean Carlos Blanco
|
814
|
13
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
–
|
13. Harlin Suárez
|
741
|
11
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
–
|
14. Elvis Mosquera
|
630
|
7
|
7
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
15. Ménder García
|
609
|
15
|
5
|
10
|
3
|
–
|
16. Javier Reina
|
598
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
1
|
–
|
17. Juan José Salcedo
|
547
|
11
|
6
|
5
|
2
|
–
|
18. Mauricio Restrepo
|
450
|
5
|
5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
19. Carlos Lizarazo
|
337
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
–
|
20. Marcelino Carreazo
|
301
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
–
|
21. José Moreno
|
180
|
2
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
22. Miguel Nazarit
|
180
|
2
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
23. Ricardo Steer
|
169
|
2
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
24. Johan Carbonero
|
126
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
–
|
–
|
25. Elkin Soto
|
100
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
26. Juan Sebastián Palma
|
90
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
27. Sergio Román
|
90
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
1G.C
|
–
|
28. Alejandro García
|
29
|
1
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
–
Convenciones: M.J.: minutos jugados; P.J: partidos jugados; P.T.: partidos como titular; P.S: partidos como suplente; EXP.: expulsiones; G.C: goles en contra.
